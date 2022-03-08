21-year-old arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in San Marcos

A 21-year-old has been arrested for a hit-and-run in San Marcos that resulted in the death of 31-year-old Adam Martinez.

Giovanni Fernandez, of Canyon Lake, faces a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony. As of now, a bond has not been set.

According to police, officers responded to the 3300 block of I-35 for a hit-and-run crash around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 5. Upon arrival, officers located Martinez lying near the west access road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While collecting evidence, police obtained surveillance footage indicating Martinez was struck by Fernandez, who was driving a dark-colored Toyota Camry. Fernandez reportedly drove away from the scene after the crash and was later located by San Marcos police.

Fernandez was booked into the Hays County Jail.

