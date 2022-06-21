Florida man, 21, slashed wife's throat because she allegedly burned his passport, documents say

Content warning: The details contained in the police report – and this story – about the alleged crime are disturbing and violent, and may be upsetting to some readers.

A 21-year-old man reportedly admitted to police that he killed his wife inside their Altamonte Springs apartment – and played her favorite music as she died – because she burned his passport, according to the police report.

Xichen Yang was booked into jail on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and destroying evidence in the alleged death of his wife, Nhu Quynh Pham.

According to the police report, officers responded to the couple's apartment on Wednesday and found the man's wife with brutal stab wounds in the bathroom, and was pronounced dead. Police said the woman had a stab wound on her neck.

Police said the investigation began after Yang's employer called to see why he was not at work. In that same phone call, Yang reportedly told his employer that he was upset with his wife and had done an "unspeakable" act.

A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs. (FOX 35 Orlando) Expand

In an interview with detectives, Yang reportedly admitted to putting his wife in the tub and "played her favorite music" and "held her hand" for about 10 minutes – until she died, the police report said.

He told detectives that he did not stop before killing her because that is now "how he was raised" and that he is apparently the type of person who "goes all the way," according to the report.

Yang is expected to make his first appearance in front of a judge on Wednesday.