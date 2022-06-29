Residents invited to celebrate 25th anniversary of San Marcos Activity Center

San Marcos residents are invited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's Activity Center on Thursday, June 30.

The facility will waive admissions between 3-8 p.m. and the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department will host free activities and games.

Activities will include facility tours, basketball contests, class demos, cornhole, and bingo.

The San Marcos Activity Center opened to the public in 1997, and since then, it has been utilized by the city and its residents for sports programs, public meetings, community gatherings, weddings and more. The building has also served as an emergency shelter during natural disasters.