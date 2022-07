A dog was killed in a north Austin house fire Friday morning.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said crews arrived to the house fire engulfed with the exterior of a second house burning too.

Three people were unharmed in the fire, however, a family dog did not make it.

The case of the fire is undetermined, at this time.

AFD said the total damages following the fire is $261,000.