27-year-old Fort Lauderdale police officer dies of COVID-19

A Fort Lauderdale police officer died due to complications from COVID-19, the agency announced Saturday.

Officer Jennifer Sepot was 27 years old.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Sepot leaves behind her husband, an officer with Margate Police, and their 2-year-old daughter, according to Detective Brandon Diaz, the union president.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department announces the passing of Officer Jennifer Sepot," the agency wrote. "Officer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus."

Sepot had been with Fort Lauderdale police since 2017, serving the community as an officer in the road patrol division.

Diaz told the newspaper that Sepot contracted COVID-19 while at work.

"Apparently was having some complications last night, went to the hospital and passed away this morning," Diaz said Saturday.

He told the Sun-Sentinel that Sepot is the first Fort Lauderdale police officer to die from COVID-19, but he did not know whether she was vaccinated.

"We obviously encourage our members to get vaccinated, but it’s their own personal decision," Diaz said.

Sepot died on the same day as Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles, who also passed away Saturday due to COVID-19 complications.