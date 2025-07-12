3 arrested in string of San Marcos vehicle break-ins

article

San Marcos police said three people were arrested early Saturday morning for a series of vehicle break-ins.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Vista de los Santos neighborhood just after 4 a.m. Saturday after a resident shared a photo of a person dressed in all black standing in their driveway.

Police said they launched a drone and found three people walking behind fences in the neighborhood.

When officers tried to confront them, they ran into the woods.

Police said they were eventually able to take all three into custody.

Investigators said the group broke into multiple vehicles in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

San Marcos police did not give the names of those arrest, just that they were 16, 18, and 19 years old.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone in the neighborhood that believes they might be a victim to call 512-753-2108.