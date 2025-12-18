Man arrested, charged in connection to multiple explosions in Austin

article

A man was arrested in connection to multiple explosions in the Austin area, police said.

This comes after a months-long investigation with the Austin Police Department and other local and federal partners.

What we know:

Austin police said at the beginning of August 2025, there were reports of repeated explosions in the areas of Jones Road and the Blunn Creek greenbelt near St. Edward’s University. Investigators said the incidents were not likely fireworks and posed a serious risk to the public.

On August 13, a reported explosion happened in the 2500 block of Jones Road. The APD bomb squad collected evidence and believed it was an "improvised explosive device."

On Dec. 16, police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Derek Gillespie. A search warrant was provided, and he was arrested in the 500 block of Lightsey Road.

During the search, police found multiple improvised explosive devices in his home and car.

Gillespie is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon – explosive device.

There were no reported injuries in the explosions.

APD is also working with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office as the case moves forward.

What they're saying:

APD Chief of Police Lisa Davis released a statement:

"This investigation highlights the importance of collaboration and persistence. Thanks to the dedication of our officers, partner agencies, and community members who reported suspicious activity, we were able to stop behavior that posed a serious risk to public safety. APD remains committed to supporting joint investigations that address emerging threats and protect our communities. This case underscores how information sharing and coordinated enforcement efforts can bring swift resolution to complex cases."

Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran of the FBI San Antonio Field Office released a statement:



"This investigation began with concerned community members vocalizing public safety concerns. Through the hard work and collaboration of Austin Police and their partners, and our ability to leverage the collective investigative expertise of the Central Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), we were able to identify the suspect. Thanks to the support of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Derek Austin Gillespie will now face justice. We encourage the community to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activity to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov. Your information helps make our communities safer."

ATF Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel released a statement:

"This case underscores the critical importance of strong partnerships and information sharing in addressing threats involving explosives. Through close collaboration with Austin Police and our federal, state, and local partners, ATF was able to help identify, locate, and remove dangerous explosive devices before anyone was harmed. The successful outcome of this investigation reflects our shared commitment to protecting the community and holding those who possess prohibited weapons accountable."

Austin Fire Assistant Chief Jeffrey Kennedy released a statement:

"The success of this investigation is due in large part to the strong, collaborative relationship among local, state, and national law enforcement agencies that comprise the Central Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force, including representatives from Austin Fire, who worked tirelessly to collect evidence that led to the identification and arrest of Derek Austin Gillespie. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making our city safer."