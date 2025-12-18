Australia mass shooting: Brother of Texas rabbi injured in attack speaks at Austin ceremony

The Brief A Texas rabbi was injured in the Australia attack on Bondi Beach on Dec. 14 The brother of the rabbi spoke out about his heroism at the annual Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony The annual Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony took place in the Governor’s reception room for security reasons



In the wake of the Australia attack on Bondi Beach, Jewish community members flocked to join Governor Greg Abbott in the annual Hanukkah tradition, which looked different this year.

The traditional lighting of the menorah at the Capitol is typically held outside. However, with the recent attack, everyone piled into the Governor’s reception room for security reasons.

The backstory:

There was a weight in the air you could almost feel as members of the Jewish community gathered for the annual Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

The celebration comes only days after two gunmen killed 15 people and injured about 40 others at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia.

"We have enhanced security, making sure celebrations will take place peacefully and respectfully," said Governor Greg Abbott.

The terror attack hits home for many. One of the victims is a fellow Texan, Rabbi Liebel Lazaroff, who remains in the ICU fighting for his life.

"An attack on Jews anywhere is an attack on us."

Rabbi Liebel Lazaroff and his father.

Liebel’s siblings drove in from College Station, and his brother, Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff, spoke about his brother's heroic actions on Bondi Beach.

"[Liebel] saw, close by, an Australian police officer who was injured and critically bleeding," said Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff. "He ran over to him, took the shirt off his back, and applied a tourniquet and saved the man's life."

Liebel was shot twice while trying to save the Australian police officer. All of this unfolded as Liebel’s boss and mentor died right next to him. He was identified as Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

"[Liebel] said, ‘I could've saved the rabbi,’" said Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff. "[Liebel] said ‘Rabbi Schlanger has a family, a wife and children. I'm just a young boy. I could have done something, and I wish I would've done more.’"

The 20-year-old rabbi has undergone several surgeries and has more ahead of him before he can begin what will be a long road to recovery.

"He's a good man, and he's tough, but it definitely made me emotional for sure, and I'm proud of him," said Rabbi Menachem Lazaroff. "I'm proud of who he is and what he represents."

During the eight days of Hanukkah, one candle is lit each night until all eight are burning. On Thursday night, the fifth candle was lit, the symbolic transition of there being more light than darkness.

​The Lazaroff family is seeking donations to cover Liebel’s medical bills. Here’s a link if you would like to help.