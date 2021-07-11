3 dead after truck falls off overpass in Southeast Austin

Three men are dead this morning after the truck they were in fell off of an overpass in Southeast Austin onto the access road below.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Austin police responded to the scene this morning around 3 am. APD Sgt. Robert Thompson tells us a car and a pickup truck hit each other on highway 71 westbound.

The truck fell about 25 to 30 feet onto todd lane causing a small engine fire. Police say everyone in the truck was killed in the crash.

Thompson says there were only minor injuries in the car.

"At this time really the only factor that we really know is speed is going to be involved. apparently, the vehicle that went over the overpass was traveling at a high rate of speed from what witnesses said. at this time we don't know if alcohol was involved," said Thompson.

