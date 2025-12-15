Package thefts in Texas among worst in the country, report says

The Brief Texas ranks third for financial losses due to package thefts Stealing a package in Texas is a felony with a penalty of 6 months to 10 years in jail However, nationwide, package thefts are slowing down



Package theft is finally showing signs of slowing down nationwide, but in Texas, the impact is still among the worst in the country.

A new report showed thieves are stealing millions of dollars’ worth of deliveries straight off doorsteps.

Package thefts in Texas

The backstory:

Criminal justice professor and former police officer Dr. Ben Stickle said something in 2025 changed. For the first time in years, porch piracy is down.

"This year there does seem to be about a 13% decline. However, that still means about 104 million packages were stolen, about 250,000 every day," Dr. Stickle said.

A new SafeWise report said the average thief walks away with about $143 worth per package. In Texas, it is hitting harder than most. SafeWise ranks Texas third for financial losses.

Dr. Stickle said the holiday season ramps things up even more because there are more packages, higher-priced items, and fewer daylight hours.

"That's just simply because the volume has increased, the value of what you're purchasing is probably increasing as well. You may not even miss the fact that you had a package stolen for a day or two with all the packages you're getting," Dr. Stickle said.

Dr. Stickle said this crime, like most crimes of opportunity, can be stopped before it starts.

"The best thing that a consumer can do is to have a package delivered if you can schedule it when you're home or ensure that you will be home. And as soon as you get the notification, go outside and get your package off your front porch," Dr. Stickle said. "If that's not possible, then we encourage you to have it delivered to a trusted neighbor or a family member. If your work allows it, that's an option as well. You can also have packages delivered to a partial locker system, to a store or a pickup point or something like that."

Stealing a package in Texas is a felony with a penalty of 6 months to 10 years in jail.