3 people detained after "high risk" vehicle stop at Manor HS campus

Three people have been detained by law enforcement after their vehicle was stopped while entering the Manor High School campus Thursday morning. One of those detained is believed to be connected to recent threatening social media posts against Manor ISD.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers with Manor police, Manor ISD police and the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a "high risk" stop of a vehicle entering campus and detained three people, according to the Manor Police Department.

A girl believed to be connected to a recent social media threat was in the vehicle along with two others. No weapons were found in the vehicle.

According to Manor police chief Ryan Phipps, a social media post was made last night featuring a male voice using foul language against Manor, depicting a hunting rifle and mentioning today (Thursday May 26)'s date. Another post discovered Thursday morning showed video of a teen girl with her face blurred out and holding an AR-style rifle with another threat against Manor for May 26.

Chief Phipps told FOX 7 Austin that another female student was detained at a different Manor ISD school, but it is unknown if she is connected to the posts.

WATCH THE NOON PRESS CONFERENCE WITH MANOR ISD AND MANOR POLICE BELOW:

There is a heavy police presence at all Manor ISD schools, as well as an area charter school, to "reassure students of their safety," says Manor police.

This comes two days after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School Tuesday left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers. The suspected gunman was also reportedly shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent working nearby who rushed into the school when shooting began without waiting for backup, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

Tuesday's mass shooting is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.