3 killed, including a 4-year-old, in deadly 3-vehicle crash in Blanco County

The Brief DPS troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on March 5, around 12:07 p.m. near the intersection of US 281 and FM 1323 Three people, including a child, were killed in the crash Three other people were injured and taken to local hospitals



Three people were killed, and three others were injured in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Blanco County.

The backstory:

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a deadly three-vehicle crash on March 5, around 12:07 p.m. near the intersection of US 281 and FM 1323.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Trax was traveling on FM 1323 and tried to turn left, heading north, onto U.S. 281, but did not yield to traffic.

Due to that, the Trax crashed into a Toyota Tacoma on U.S. 281. The impact then caused the Tacoma to spin into a northbound lane where it was hit by a Toyota 4Runner.

Annett Morales, 27, and Carlos Morales IV, 4, both passengers in the Toyota Tacoma, along with Larry Higgins, 71, the driver of the Toyota 4Runner, were killed.

The drivers of the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Trax, as well as a passenger in the 4Runner, were all injured and transported to a local hospital.

This crash investigation remains active and open.