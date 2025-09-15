3 killed, including child, in Georgetown; victims' family speak out

The Brief Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were found dead in their Georgetown apartment in the 300 block of Luther Drive They were identified as Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8 Family of the victims are speaking out



Police are looking for the person who shot and killed three people, including an 8-year-old this past weekend.

Family members of the victims said they want to know why someone would do something like this.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 13, around 7:26 p.m., officers received a call reporting that bodies were found inside an apartment in the 300 block of Luther Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three bodies. They were identified as Alonzo Hawkins, 34; Doneisha Brooks, 39; and Olivia Brooks, 8.

Georgetown police said the investigation is active and evidence indicates the suspect was known to the victims.

A person of interest has been identified, but their location is unknown.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Victims' family speak out

Local perspective:

"She was little spit fire. She was the life of the party," Doneisha Brook’s sister-in-law, Kayla Brooks, said.

Eight-year-old Olivia Brooks was a student at Frost Elementary School in Georgetown. She had moved to town with her mom, Doneisha Brooks, recently. Their cousin, Alonza Hawkins, nicknamed ‘trouble,’ followed shortly after.

"She'd take care of everybody. That's why ‘trouble,’ Alonzo Hawkins, went down there to stay, so she could help him out by getting on the right track and stuff like that," Doneisha’s brother, Joe Brooks, said.

The Brooks said something happened at Doneisha’s apartment complex on Friday, Sept. 12.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Alonzo Hawkins, Doneisha Brooks and her daughter Olivia

"Someone tried to kick in her door and get into their apartment, per her, and she had gone and got Alonzo because she was scared, and she couldn't get anyone to help her fix her door handle. So he said that he would help fix it and then that night he stayed the night there because I mean, that's our family, we're all protectors, we all want to be supportive and make sure we’re safe, and he wanted to make sure she was safe, so he spent the night and then this happened," Kayla Brooks said.

Alonzo, Doneisha, and Olivia were all found shot dead on Saturday, Sept. 13.

"That just crushed us. I think that crushed everyone, and we're still trying to pick up pieces, and we can't," Kayla Brooks said. "Who would hurt a baby? She has so much love. She was so bright. Who would want to hurt her? You know, I mean, it's just, it’s sick."

"We get what ifs all the time. What happened? Did they know? Did they suffer? You know? And it's just, we're waiting to hear those answers, and they might not be the answers that we want or anything, but we're waiting for those answers from the police department so we can have some kind of closure," Kayla Brooks said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover funerial and burial expenses.

Eight-year-old Olivia was a student at Frost Elementary School in Georgetown. The school district released this statement after the incident:

"Georgetown ISD is aware of a tragic incident over the weekend that involved the loss of one of our students. Our counseling team is offering support to students and staff during this difficult time and our condolences go out to the family."