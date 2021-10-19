3 people found dead inside Southeast Austin home, police say

Three people were found dead inside a Southeast Austin home late Monday night, including a juvenile. The Austin Police Department says it is now investigating the deaths as a double murder and suicide.

Officers were called to Abby Ann Lane near Deer Chase Trail around 11:15 p.m. on October 18 after a family member called police about a person who lives at that home whom they hadn’t heard from. Officers knocked on the door and there was no answer, but after checking the home they saw someone inside who was unresponsive on the floor.

Police forced entry into the home. Inside, officers discovered the bodies of Jennifer Robertson, 36, and her six-year-old son James. Both victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The body of 36-year-old Darius Robertson was also discovered in the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this point, police are still trying to figure out when and how this happened.

"The exact timeline we do not know but the call originated from concerned family members who had not heard from one of their loved ones, so we don’t know what time anything occurred. That’s again why it’s important anyone who lives in this area please contact us so we can try to piece together what happened out here," said Officer Michael Bullock with APD.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

