Round Rock police looking for 3 women suspected of aggravated robbery at H-E-B Plus

Round Rock police are asking for help identifying three women suspected of an aggravated robbery at H-E-B Plus on E. Palm Valley Blvd on November 23, 2022.

They released video of the women inside the store in hope someone recognizes them.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Three female suspects in an aggravated robbery at H-E-B Plus in Round Rock. (Round Rock Police Department)

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Laura Baxter at LBaxter@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-671-2871. Anonymous tips can be submitted at WilcoCrimeTips.org.