37,000 Chicago Public School students to return to classrooms on Monday

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Illinois
37,000 CPS students will return to classrooms this week. Students will wear masks and social distance and they will only be in classrooms a couple days a week.

CHICAGO - About 37,000 K-8 Chicago Public Schools students will return to classrooms on Monday for the first time in almost a year.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Teachers will work with in-person and remote students simultaneously.

Some students will attend in-person school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while others will go on Thursdays and Fridays. Schools will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning and all students will be remote on those days.

The return to in-person learning comes after a long battle between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union, and some parents are not ready to give up the fight.

They are planning to keep their children out of remote and in-person classes on Monday to emphasize that they believe the district has address COVID-19 safety for teachers, but not students.

