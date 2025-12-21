38-year-old victim dies in fatal New Braunfels pedestrian accident
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on Friday night in New Braunfels, authorities said.
What we know:
New Braunfels police and fire officials were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. on Friday to the 1400 block of Interstate 35 North for a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a city news release. Investigators said a vehicle traveling on the frontage road struck a man who was in the roadway.
The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was transported to Seton Hays Hospital in critical condition. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died from his injuries on Sunday, authorities said.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges are expected, officials said.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the New Braunfels Police Department.