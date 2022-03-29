4 arrested for human trafficking situation in Caldwell County, sheriff says

Four people were arrested for a potential kidnapping and human trafficking situation in Caldwell County on Sunday, March 27.

The sheriff's office said the situation happened on Green Acre Dr. in Dale.

Multiple assets were activated to assist including Hays County SWAT, Hays County Negotiations, FBI Task Force and the Texas Rangers.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and was executed by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Hays County SWAT Team.

Four victims were removed from the home and refused medical treatment on the scene.

Four people were arrested from the home and taken into custody at the Caldwell County Jail.

Genaro Carranza-Romero, 23, Nallely Cruz-Valeriano, 31, Emmanuel Miguel-Rosas, 19, and Rosendo Miguel-Rosas, 29, were all charged with operation of stash house and engaging in organized criminal activity.

They all have a bond set at $30,000.

This investigation is still open and ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Rosendo Miguel-Rosas (CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Emmanuel Miguel-Rosas (CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Nallely Cruz-Valeriano (CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Genero Carranza-Romero (CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter