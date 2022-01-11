4 injured in crash on FM 1431 between Lago Vista and Jonestown

article

Four people have been injured after a crash on FM 1431 between Lago Vista and Jonestown. The crash happened in 19900 block of FM 1431 and involved three vehicles.

Officials say two of the people who were injured were transported by North Lake Travis Fire Department, one was transported by Travis County STAR Flight, and the one person was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS. The current conditions of those injured are not known at this time.

Exact details of what caused the crash have not been released at this time. FM 1431 was shut down for some time.

