4 suspects sought in connection to shooting outside Houston club Spivey's

Authorities have released surveillance photos of four suspects sought in connection to a shooting that wounded five men outside a Houston club.

The Houston Police Department says the shooting occurred outside of Spivey’s on Blodgett near Ennis in Third Ward around 1 a.m. on February 17.

On Friday police, released a photo of a shooting suspect, described only as a Hispanic male.

Houston police released photos of the suspected shooter. (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Police say three other unidentified suspects were also seen handling firearms. Authorities also released surveillance photos of those suspects.

The Houston Police Department says three other unidentified suspects were seen handling firearms. (Photos: Houston Police Department)

"Now that we can put faces to these individuals and have the community looking for faces it’s one step closer to bringing the shooting victims justice and the business justice and the people who were harmed in this community justice," Jason Johnson Spivey's Attorney says.

"It’s very important to get these guys off the street," Eric Spivey the bar’s owner added.

5 injured in shooting

When officers responded to the shooting scene in February, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to the hospital.

Authorities learned that four other men had also gone to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say the wounded men, all in their 30s, were in stable condition when they arrived at the hospital.

"We want to thank the Houston Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation and want to let the city of Houston know we will extend all of our resources to support the investigation and stand behind it and see to justice being served," another Spivey’s Attorney Durrell Holt adds.

Spivey's owner also says he's heartbroken at the rise in crime across the city, adding he’s now doing more events to prevent violence.

"For something like that to happen outside the club it was devastating," he said. "I took this time, and I'm just doing more community work, more events for the kids, (sending messages of) put the guns down. I’m holding an Easter egg hunt and family event outside [Saturday] that’s free of charge."

Investigation into the shooting

Prior to the shooting, police say, there was a physical altercation between two groups of people inside the club.

Police say the altercation was broken up and those involved were escorted out of the business.

Once outside, police say there was a second altercation, and two unknown suspects pulled out guns and started shooting.

Police say the suspects at that time were described only as one Black male and one Hispanic male.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the suspects in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.