Fort Hood Army doctor sued for secretly recording, inappropriately touching patients

A law firm is taking action against a former Fort Hood Army doctor accused of secretly recording and inappropriately touching patients during medical exams.

Army doctor Blaine McGraw is facing numerous criminal charges.

The victims' attorneys say there could be over 1,000 people impacted. And now they’re taking action against the Army.

"Many of them are scared to go to the doctor again. Some of them have said they're afraid to have another child because they don't want to go to another OBGYN," said Christine Dunn, with Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight.

Attorneys with "Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight" filed administrative complaints against the U.S. army on Monday. It's a required first step before moving forward with lawsuits.

"This isn't just a case of one rogue doctor. It's also a case of an institution that failed these women. Trying to hold the army accountable for its negligence, for not properly supervising him, for paying attention to the complaints and red flags that people are raising," said Dunn.

Attorney Christine Dunn represents seven former patients. Six were treated at the Darnall Medical Center in Fort Hood and one at the Tripler Medical Center in Hawaii.

The complaints allege that Blaine McGraw sexually violated the seven Jane Does by video recording them without consent and performing unnecessary medical exams.

"Their breasts were filmed, or their genitals were filmed. And several of my clients alleged that he did improper and unnecessary medical exams. One of my clients, for example, says that she had four pelvic exams a month," said Dunn.

The complaints also alleges the misconduct happened while the women were in vulnerable states, including during pregnancy, after giving birth or while in the ICU.

"He was a doctor. He had the backing of the United States Army. And they thought he was going to take good care of them," said Dunn.

According to the complaints, McGraw frequently disregarded standard medical guidelines like failing to use a medical chaperon and not allowing patients to undress in private.

"It's such an egregious violation of trust to now learn that he was filming them or that he was doing exams for his own gratification rather than out of medical necessity," said Dunn.

McGraw is facing 54 counts of indecent visual recording and five counts of conduct unbecoming an officer.

The Army says he was suspended, and an investigation was opened within hours of a patient complaint reported in October.

But other news outlets have reported that at least one patient had previously raised concerns about him while he was assigned to Tripler Medical Center before his move to Fort Hood in 2023.

Fort Hood officials ordered McGraw into pretrial confinement earlier this month.

He is being held in the Bell County Jail after violating conditions from his commander.

Dunn says the Army has six months to investigate the claim. They can choose to deny it or resolve it.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Army for comment but have not heard back.