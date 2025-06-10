4-year-old killed in SW Austin crash; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

article

The Brief A 4-year-old child was killed in a crash in SW Austin The driver was driving drunk and crashed in the 3300 block of S MoPac A woman and three other children were also inside the car during the crash



A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter for driving while drunk, crashing, and killing a 4-year-old child in the same car.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 8, around 1:31 a.m., multiple 911 calls were received about a single car crash in the 3300 block of S MoPac. Callers said the car had flipped over onto its roof and was in a ditch next to the highway.

When an officer arrived, they found 26-year-old Jonathan Dominguez in the driver's seat unconscious. The officer was able to get Dominguez out of the car, and he was taken to a local hospital. In the ambulance, medics said Dominguez began acting belligerent and smelled of alcohol.

Witnesses told police they came to help when they saw the crash. They saw Dominguez trying to get the woman in the passenger's seat out of the car, but was unable to. Dominguez did not let the witnesses help. He then went back inside the car in the driver's seat before police arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed Dominguez was driving with a woman in the passenger's seat and four children in the back. The car left the road, struck a guardrail, and drove down an embankment on the right shoulder. The car then rolled onto the roof.

One child, a 4-year-old, was killed in the crash.

The woman had to be extracted from the car. Her injuries, as well as the other children inside the car, are unknown.

Dominguez told police he floated the river in New Braunfels and then hung out at a relative's house afterward. He told police he wasn't sure how the crash happened because he "blacked out."

He was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.