$41 million in federal funds going to Texas cities for COVID-19 response

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that $41 million in federal funds will be going to assist cities and counties throughout Texas to aid in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Abbott, the funds will be used by local units of government for:

First responder overtime and hazard pay

Equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing and personal protective gear

County jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The first round of federal funds, totaling $7 million, will be awarded as soon as this week.

"I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "This funding is critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities. The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19."

Gov. Abbott announced that the funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act. The governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) is responsible for administering funds and is moving quickly to release awards.

List of cities receiving funds:

The list will be updated as awards are released.

Local units of government that are interested in learning more about this program can contact PSO via egrants@gov.texas.gov or at 512-463-1919.

The announcement comes as the state of Texas reported a record number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on Tuesday. Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time last week and set a record Tuesday with 10,745 new cases. The new cases reported Tuesday now brings the state’s total to 275,058.

Gov. Abbott has warned that the worst is yet to come in Texas.

---

