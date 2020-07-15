CUTE: Puppies visit St. David’s to raise the spirits of healthcare workers

The employees of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center got some puppy love during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Texas Humane Heroes visited the medical center with some puppies to lift up the spirits of employees!

RELATED: Pet of the Weekend: Texas Humane Heroes

Employees were able to get some much-needed therapy from the puppies during a shift change and were able to pet and cuddle the puppies outside.

The Texas Humane Heroes are a nonprofit organization with animal adoption centers in both Leander and Killeen.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.