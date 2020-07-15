Expand / Collapse search

CUTE: Puppies visit St. David's to raise the spirits of healthcare workers

Heartwarming News
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The employees of St. David's Round Rock Medical Center got some puppy love during the pandemic. 

Employees were able to get some much-needed therapy from the puppies during a shift change and were able to pet and cuddle the puppies outside.&nbsp;Video via St. David's Round Rock and Texas Humane Heroes.

On Tuesday, the Texas Humane Heroes visited the medical center with some puppies to lift up the spirits of employees!

The Texas Humane Heroes are a nonprofit organization with animal adoption centers in both Leander and Killeen. 

