4ATX installing new soccer mini-pitch in SE Austin community

A new soccer mini-pitch, essentially a smaller soccer field, is being built in southeast Austin following Austin FC’s inaugural season.

4ATX Foundation, the nonprofit tied to Austin FC, along with Boingo Wireless are installing the new mini pitch at Civitan Neighborhood Park, marking the third one the team’s nonprofit has built for the city.

"It’s a great addition considering a lot of the kids do like soccer and they are always talking about Q2 Stadium and the fact that it’s so close to home they are going to be super excited about that," said

Darcy Lozano who works near the park.

4ATX has built two other mini-pitches at Wooldridge Park and the Dove Springs Recreation Center.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Boingo, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and Austin Parks and Recreation to create a space where young people and families can gather and make connections through soccer," said 4ATX Foundation executive director Kaitlin Swarts. "This mini-pitch will be a shared community space for years to come in the Montopolis neighborhood, and we look forward to it opening in the near future."

Work on the mini pitch is expected to be finished in December.

