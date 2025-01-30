5 Austin capital murder suspects arrested for November 2024 deadly shooting

The Brief U.S. Marshals found and arrested 5 Austin capital murder suspects APD said the 5 suspects were all involved in a deadly shooting in North Austin in November 2024



Five capital murder suspects were found and arrested by U.S. Marshals for a deadly shooting in November 2024.

RELATED: North Austin homicide investigated as city's 65th murder this year

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Marshals, they were asked by the Austin Police Department to help find five suspects wanted on capital murder charges for a murder in November 2024.

Austin police said at around 11 p.m. on November 25, APD says several 911 calls were received about a gunshot heard near the Bridge at Granada Apartments in the 400 block of Wonsley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a victim inside an apartment with life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving measures were administered but APD says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, detectives identified six suspects who conspired and worked together to commit the murder.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Jon Charles Williard Jr., 20

From Jan. 29-30, five of the suspects were found and arrested.

Camron Josh-Anthony Perkins, 22, of Austin

Lorance Jones, 22, of Austin

Rhianna Doreen Farillas, 21

Jon Charles Williard Jr., 20, of Austin

Judaren Makeel Forbes, 20, of Austin

All suspects were taken to the Travis County Jail.