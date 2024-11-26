North Austin homicide investigated as city's 65th murder this year

The Brief Police investigating homicide in North Austin Victim found in an apartment in the 400 block of Wonsley Drive Police say this is the 65th murder of the year in Austin



The Austin Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide as the city's 65th murder of the year.

At around 11 p.m. on November 25, APD says several 911 calls were received about a gunshot heard near the Bridge at Granada Apartments in the 400 block of Wonsley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a victim inside an apartment with life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving measures were administered but APD says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect in custody and that they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-5389.

A reward is being offered for tips if it helps leads detectives to an arrest.