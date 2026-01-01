5 juveniles shot at New Year's Eve party in Round Rock

The Brief 5 juveniles are shot at a New Year's Eve party in Round Rock Officials say the shooting happened during a physical altercation



The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left five people hurt.

What we know:

RRPD says the incident happened in the 1600 block of Chisholm Trail Road at the Platinum Event Center.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m., a physical altercation broke out between people at a party during which the shooting happened.

Officers found five juveniles with gunshot wounds.

All victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police say the preliminary information indicates the party involved underage drinking and stemmed from a viral social media flyer.

Three of the victims are from Pflugerville, and two are from Austin.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Heldman at bheldman@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-688-7966.

The Source: Information from Round Rock Police Department.



