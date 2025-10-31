5 people arrested, charged after woman found handcuffed in South Austin: APD

The Brief Five people were arrested and charged after a woman was found restrained and was calling for help APD said the incident happened on Oct. 30 at 1700 Bitter Creek Drive The woman was taken to a local hospital



Five people were arrested and charged after a woman was found handcuffed outside in South Austin, police said.

What we know:

Austin police said on Oct. 30, around 9:09 a.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at 1700 Bitter Creek Drive. There was a woman in distress who looked to be restrained and was calling for help.

When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the home handcuffed to a piece of exercise equipment. She showed signs of distress and had injuries consistent with being restrained for a long time.

The woman told officers she was being held at the home for several months and was not allowed to leave.

Officers worked to free the woman and called on Austin-Travis County EMS for help. She was then taken to a local hospital.

While officers were helping the woman, several people came outside the home. They were all detained while detectives went inside the home to make sure there were no other victims or potential threats inside.

Three young children were found in the home. They were safely removed and placed in the care of CPS.

After an investigation, police said multiple people living at the home were restraining and assaulting the victim over a period of time.

Five people were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, injury to the elderly or disabled, and unlawful restraint. They were identified as:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Michelle Garcia, 51

This is an active investigation.