5-year-old fatally stabs twin in Santa Cruz County: sheriff

A family in Santa Cruz County was hit with a double tragedy after a fight between 5-year-old twin brothers ended fatally, according to sheriff's deputies.

The brothers were fighting when one fatally stabbed the other, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in Scotts Valley on Tucker Road, authorities said.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the brothers were fighting with one another when one of them retrieved a small kitchen knife and stabbed his twin.

First responders and hospital staff attempted to save the boy, but he died at the hospital, authorities said.

Based on the circumstances around the incident, the district attorney's office will not file charges against anyone.

"California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime. Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party," the sheriff's office said. "We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief."