50 community parks across Texas to be improved after record-setting grant disbursement

The Brief Texas approved a record $21.2 million in grants to improve local parks statewide. Fifty parks in 42 communities will add trails, playgrounds, splash pads, and other amenities. The funding requires local matches and ensures parks remain open and maintained for the public.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved more than $21.2 million in local parks grants, setting a new record for park improvement awards.

TPWC park grants

Fifty community parks are set to be improved across Texas, gaining nature trails, native landscaping, playgrounds, splash pads, sports fields, kayak launches, piers and other park amenities, the commission announced Wednesday.

The grants were disbursed to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. The sites improved by the grants must remain parkland and be properly maintained and open to the public.

The grants were awarded to projects in several categories based on the population of the community and scope of the work:

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000. Two communities received this grant.

Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards for projects in 26 communities.

Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 14 communities.

What cities got the grants?

The grants were given to 42 communities across the state, including cities in Central Texas, East Texas, South Texas and North Texas.

The full list of cities, their grant amounts and park projects to be funded were given in the TPWC's press release. Click here to see the list.