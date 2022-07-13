$50K reward being offered for info leading to arrest of suspect in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash

A reward is now being offered after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Austin in March.

The friends of Keith Culver are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The possible suspect vehicle was described as a black Toyota, four-door sedan with an unknown license plate.

On March 30, around 8:56 a.m., police responded to the 6300 block of E Stassney Lane for a report of a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

Culver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on March 31.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 23rd fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 24 fatalities for the year.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.