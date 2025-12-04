$5K grants available for Central Texas restaurants hit by catastrophic July floods

The Brief The TX Restaurant Relief Fund has been activated to provide financial aid and support to independent restaurants and workers impacted by the recent catastrophic Texas floods. Grants of up to $5,000 are available for qualifying independent restaurants in 31 Texas counties that sustained physical or economic damage. In addition to grants, the fund is directing efforts to provide hot meals for affected families and direct financial support for restaurant employees.



The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) and the Texas Restaurant Foundation (TRF) have activated the Restaurants Respond initiative in the wake of catastrophic flooding that struck Texas over the July 4th weekend, calling on the community to support immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding of the state’s foodservice industry.

The TRF’s philanthropic arm, the TX Restaurant Relief Fund, is leveraging its network to connect affected families and businesses with vital resources while raising funds to support impacted restaurant employees and rebuild damaged establishments.

"There are no words to capture the heartbreak we’re feeling as the devastating floods continue to impact families across Texas," the Texas Restaurant Association said in a statement. The organization is sharing member resources and connecting those in need with assistance.

Grant Money Available for Independent Restaurants

Big picture view:

The TX Restaurant Relief Fund announced it will distribute grants of up to $5,000 per owner to help independent restaurants keep their doors open and their workers employed.

The grants are targeted toward independent restaurants that suffered physical and/or economic damage from the July Fourth week floods and plan to reopen or remain open. The fund defines an independent restaurant as one that is not a franchisee or a unit of a national chain; however, independent restaurant chains do qualify, requiring only one application for multi-unit operators.

Featured article

To qualify, a restaurant must be located in one of the following 31 Texas counties: Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Edwards, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, and Williamson.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Texas Restaurant Foundation’s internal committee will review completed applications, and funds will be distributed via Automated Clearing House (ACH) for quick dispersal once approved.

Immediate and Long-Term Relief

The TX Restaurant Relief Fund, a project of the 501(c)(3) Texas Restaurant Foundation, was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which it raised and distributed more than $3.5 million to support over 800 independent restaurants. It continues its mission to provide financial support and relief during times of disaster.

Current relief efforts include:

Hot Meals: Directing donations to Mercy Chefs , a trusted 501(c)(3) already on the ground in Central Texas delivering hot meals to first responders and impacted families.

Worker Support: Partnering with Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) and Southern Smoke Foundation to provide direct relief and support for foodservice workers and their families affected by the floods.

Local Feeding Operations: Working with local leaders and TRA members to organize community feeding efforts, seeking volunteers and contributors via email ( kstreufert@txrestaurant.org ).

Restaurants Respond: A Tradition of Service

Restaurants Respond consolidates resources to help restaurants support their communities after a disaster while also helping the community support affected restaurants.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"In moments like these, a hot meal is more than food—it’s a reminder that [we] are not alone," the TRA statement concluded, urging Texans to visit and share the Restaurants Respond platform to find and provide assistance.

The initiative recognizes that local restaurants are often among the first to respond during a disaster, providing essential support like warm meals and water, but are also significantly impacted by operational shutdowns and financial challenges.

Donations to the TX Restaurant Relief Fund are tax-deductible.