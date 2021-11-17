$5K reward offered for info about burglary of Money and More Pawn Shop

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released images of exactly what happened October 23 at the Money and More Pawn Shop in Kyle.

The man seen in the pictures took a pistol, two shotguns and four rifles. He used a white van to smash into the store.

"I think our investigators are making good headway in the investigation, we collect physical evidence at the scene, and we continue to follow the trail of that evidence," said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

The trail includes searching for the vehicle, although Chief Barnett said a promising lead regarding the van turned into a dead end.

"So we found out the van that was used in this crime was displaying stolen license plates when we ran those, they came back to a business out of Austin who discovered those have been stolen from their property days earlier," said Chief Barnett.

A $5,000 reward has been offered in an effort to get someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest. ATF Special Agent Brian Garner spoke to FOX 7 by phone about their part of the investigation and also about the decision to post a reward.

"Any time something like this happens recovering the farm before they can be used an additional crime or diverted to other criminals is our top priority," said Garner.

The ATF doesn’t believe the man they’re looking for is connected to any recent case, but what happened does serve as a warning for other store owners.

"A lot of time the suspects they will come in in case a store and see what kind of security measures you have and see what kind of inventory you have before they ever commit the break-in for the firearms selling community if you see something suspicious feel free to report it. Please report it to us or report to your local police department and we’ll see if we can identify these people and get ahead of it," said Garner.

Casing the store in Kyle apparently happened. Investigators say security camera video from Money and More shows an individual matching the description of the burglary suspect inside the store two days before the break in.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS. Information can also be sent through ATF’s website.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter