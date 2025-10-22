5th annual Williamson County Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Taylor

The Brief 5th annual Williamson County Fair & Rodeo kicked off Wednesday in Taylor Tickets available online and at the gate Fair runs through Saturday



The fifth annual Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicked off on Wednesday in Taylor.

What they're saying:

"We have everything from a UPRA rodeo, carnival rides, pig races, over 60 vendors in here that are selling their goods and services," said Nathan Winstead, Williamson County Fair Board President.

Now in its fifth year, Winstead says the event keeps getting bigger and better each time around.

"Our board of directors has continued to grow and evolve, and we're just getting more and more traction," said Winstead.

Winstead says planning for the event starts a year in advance, and that they aim to have a little something for everyone.

This year, he says the team is expecting thousands of people to come out to enjoy food, rides, shopping and some friendly competition.

"As we're constantly implementing new different features to it to try to make it bigger and better, it's a challenge, right? It's a challenge and an opportunity each year," said Winstead. "This year we do have a little barbecue cook-off going on Saturday, which is a new spectacle for us."

What you can do:

Tickets are available online or at the gates. Kids aged 10 and under can attend for free.

The fair runs through Saturday, Oct. 25.