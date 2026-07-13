62 Boating While Intoxicated charges filed in Texas over July 4th Holiday weekend

The Brief Texas Game Wardens filed 62 boating while intoxicated (BWI) charges over the July 4th weekend, the highest number for this holiday period since 2019. No boating-related fatalities were reported, but two people drowned in separate open-water incidents and numerous others suffered serious injuries. During the enforcement campaign, wardens inspected over 10,000 vessels, made dozens of arrests, and responded to 25 boating incidents, including several collisions.



Texas Game Wardens filed 62 ‘Boating while Intoxicated’ charges during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a news release on Monday.

This is the highest number of charges of this nature for the three-day holiday weekend period, since 2019.

Operation Dry Water results in Texas

Boaters on Texas waters over the Memorial Day weekend can expect to encounter Texas game wardens enforcing the state's water safety laws. Over the 2014 Memorial Day weekend, the state's approximately 500 wardens issued almost 1,600 citations, a third Expand

What we know:

During the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign, 417 Texas game wardens contacted 10,817 vessels between July 3 and July 5, issuing 1,466 citations and 1,974 warnings for boating safety violations. Wardens also filed four driving while intoxicated charges, made 20 additional arrests on other offenses and responded to 25 boating incidents.

Despite the incidents, no boating-related fatalities were reported over the holiday weekend, according to the agency. However, officials said numerous incidents resulted in serious injuries. Two people drowned in separate open-water incidents at Lake Hawkins in Wood County and Lake Palo Pinto in Palo Pinto County.

Texas boating accidents and water fatalities

(FOX Local)

What they're saying:

Game Wardens also responded to numerous calls for boating assistance.

"Thousands of Texans and visitors safely enjoyed time on the water this holiday weekend, and we're grateful the majority of boaters made responsible decisions by wearing life jackets, avoiding alcohol and watching out for each other," Col. Ron VanderRoest, director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Law Enforcement Division, said in a statement.

"At the same time, the two lives lost are a sad reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike and the importance of remaining vigilant."

He went on to talk more about the Operation Dry Water campaign.

"Texas Game Wardens did exactly what Operation Dry Water is designed to do by identifying and removing impaired operators before someone gets hurt," VanderRoest said.

Dig deeper:

Wardens also responded to several vessel collisions, a reported hit-and-run involving a personal water vehicle, medical emergencies, drug possession arrests, and multiple suspected human trafficking cases.

Among these incidents was the rescue of a kayaker who spent about three hours in the water without a life jacket after capsizing.

Boating Safety Laws

(JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

What's next:

The department said game wardens will continue boating safety patrols and public education efforts throughout the summer, encouraging boaters to wear properly fitted life jackets, designate a sober operator and complete boater education courses.