Bare Cabaret Austin shooting: 2 men facing capital murder charges

The Brief Two men turned themselves into authorities in connection with a deadly shooting at Bare Cabaret On July 5, two people were killed in the parking lot The two men are now facing capital murder charges



Two men are now behind bars for their alleged roles in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an Austin strip club.

Court records said the shooting at Bare Cabaret could have been an act of gang violence.

The backstory:

It all stems back to a deadly July 5 shooting in the parking lot of Bare Cabaret, a strip club in East Travis County.

Court records show that around 3:54 a.m., the Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the club for reports of a gun hotshot call.

When deputies arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. The two victims died at the scene.

They were later identified as 23-year-old VT Wood-Davion Olden Hornsby and 19-year-old Layla Williamson.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kevin Parrish

The affidavit states that TCSO detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby adult store, XXX All Things Adult. The footage claims to show three suspects approaching the victims from the parking lot of Bare Cabaret.

Two of the suspects were then seen drawing their guns and firing multiple rounds towards both victims. The suspects were then seen on video running from the scene to a black SUV, where they entered the vehicle and fled.

While conducting their investigation, TCSO detectives began receiving anonymous tips from the community identifying the shooters as James and Kevin.

The tips also suggested the shooting was possibly gang-related between the rival 4k and 5k gangs.

According to the affidavit, the suspects were seen holding and displaying multiple guns and "Draco" style rifles. Two of the men were identified by AISD PD as James Shearrion and Kevin Parrish, both of whom were known to AISD PD due to multiple criminal and gang investigations, with two involved as AISD students.

Court records show that on July 7, detectives obtained additional surveillance video from a nearby fireworks shop, located near the parking lot of Bare Cabaret. The affidavit states that James Shearrion was seen running to the driver’s side of a black 4-door Genesis with a gun in his right hand. James was seen wearing the same clothing seen in a video posted to social media on July 4.

The video footage also claims to show Kevin Parrish getting into the passenger seat of the vehicle, also wearing the same clothes he was seen in social media posts.

Warrants were issued for their arrests, but the two have since turned themselves in. Parrish would be the first to do so on Saturday, while Shearrion followed on Monday afternoon.

Records show that Parrish had multiple previous charges in Travis County, including the unlawful carrying of a weapon, having a prohibited weapon, as well as evading arrest.

At the time of the shooting, he was enrolled in the Travis County Diversion Program, in which an offender has the opportunity to avoid prosecution if they complete court-appointed conditions.

The mother of James, Precious Shearrion, has also been arrested in the case. She’s accused of hindering apprehension as well as tampering with evidence. She also turned herself into authorities on Monday afternoon.