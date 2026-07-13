Man shoots, kills roommate in South Austin: APD

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The Brief A man was arrested for murder APD said the shooting happened on July 11 in the 8300 block of Empress Blvd. The victim died at the scene



A man was arrested for murder for shooting and killing his roommate in South Austin.

This is the Austin Police Department's 34th homicide of the year.

The backstory:

Police said on July 11, around 4:54 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 8303 Empress Blvd. A 911 caller said a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Kristan Jeansonne.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, 42-year-old Donald Pyle, shot Jeansonne, his roommate, during an altercation at the home.

Pyle remained at the scene and was arrested for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.