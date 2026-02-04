$64K cash found concealed in vehicle after traffic stop in Fayette County

article

The Brief Man arrested after $64,000 cash was found concealed in vehicle Faliciano Martinez Fernandez has been charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument and money laundering



The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested and charged after $64,000 cash was found concealed in his vehicle.

The backstory:

On Feb. 1, Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek says that at around 9:19 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Jeep Patriot for a traffic violation on I-10 westbound around the 658 mile marker.

The deputy met with the driver, identified as 49-year-old Faliciano Martinez Fernandez, who gave consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the deputy found a concealed exhaust compartment and after getting into the compartment, the deputy found wrapped bundles of cash.

The total amount was $64,000.

Fernandez was arrested and he has been charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument and money laundering.