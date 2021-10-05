$699M Jackpot: Winning Powerball ticket sold in California

The winning Powerball ticket was sold in California.

According to California Lottery's detailed draw results page, the winning ticket for the $699.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Morro Bay.

California Lottery said the lone winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons on 730 Quintana Road.

"The ticket matched all six winning numbers (66-12-22-54-69, Powerball 15) from Monday night’s draw, winning the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest jackpot in overall Lottery history," California Lottery said in a press release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Powerball: Results for Monday night's $685M jackpot revealed

As of late Monday night, the person with the winning ticket has not revealed themself. According to California Lottery's winner's handbook, the winner's full name is a matter of public record and "subject to disclosure."

Following Monday night's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has dropped to $20 million.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.