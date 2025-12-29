New Braunfels shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous: police

The Brief New Braunfels police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect Carl Randal McBride is wanted for a Dec. 21 shooting that landed a man in the hospital in need of surgery Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911



A New Braunfels shooting suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous, police say.

What we know:

The New Braunfels Police Department is looking for 51-year-old Carl Randal McBride, a suspect in a Dec. 21 shooting. The shooting happened during the overnight hours in the 200 block of N. West End Avenue.

A man was shot and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carl Randal McBride (New Braunfels Police Department)

McBride allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

McBride is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and call 911 immediately to report his location.

Comal County Crime Stoppers offers a standard reward amount of up to $4,000 for information on any crime when that information leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 830-620-TIPS (8477), going online, or using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app.