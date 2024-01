Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Downtown Austin.

AFD says a fire broke out in the machine closet of a high-rise on W. 6th Street early Friday morning.

The fire is out, but crews are still on scene searching for extension.

They're also working to remove smoke and combustible products.

This is a developing story.