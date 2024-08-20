6th Street robbery: Austin police searching for 6 suspects

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying six people involved in a robbery on 6th Street.

Austin police said on July 20, around 12:58 a.m., a robbery that happened in the 300 block of East 6th Street was reported.

The six people involved assaulted victims and stole property, police said.

Austin police described the suspects as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes

Suspect 2: Light-skinned Black male, wearing a black shirt, light-colored pants, with dreadlocks

Suspect 3: Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black New Balance shoes

Suspect 4: Black male, wearing a black shirt, black jeans, white hat, and white and yellow shoes

Suspect 5: Black male, wearing a black Nike shirt, multi-colored shorts, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Suspect 6: Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and gray Jordans