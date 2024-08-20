Expand / Collapse search

6th Street robbery: Austin police searching for 6 suspects

Published  August 20, 2024 7:43pm CDT
Downtown
Austin police are asking for help identifying six people who were involved in robberies on E. 6th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying six people involved in a robbery on 6th Street.

Austin police said on July 20, around 12:58 a.m., a robbery that happened in the 300 block of East 6th Street was reported.

The six people involved assaulted victims and stole property, police said.

Image 1 of 6

 

Austin police described the suspects as:

  • Suspect 1: Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes
  • Suspect 2: Light-skinned Black male, wearing a black shirt, light-colored pants, with dreadlocks
  • Suspect 3: Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black New Balance shoes
  • Suspect 4: Black male, wearing a black shirt, black jeans, white hat, and white and yellow shoes
  • Suspect 5: Black male, wearing a black Nike shirt, multi-colored shorts, and blue and white Nike shoes.
  • Suspect 6: Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and gray Jordans

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.