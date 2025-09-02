7 kilos of cocaine found in Fayette County traffic stop, Houston man arrested

article

The Brief A traffic stop in Fayette County led to the discovery of 7 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $245,000. The search was conducted after a police canine alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel Lugo of Houston, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.



A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Fayette County on Friday ended with the arrest of a Houston man and the seizure of seven kilograms of cocaine valued at an estimated $245,000.

7 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop

What we know:

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reported that at 11:17 a.m., Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith pulled over a 2018 Honda van near Engle for a traffic violation. During the stop, Smith observed the driver, 29-year-old Daniel Lugo, displaying conflicting travel patterns, according to a news release.

After Lugo denied consent to search the vehicle, Schulenburg Police Department canine officer Bryon Powe and his canine "Semper" were called to the scene. The canine was alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a subsequent search revealed the cocaine.

Lugo was arrested and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. He has since bonded out of jail.

Fayette County is between Austin and Houston.