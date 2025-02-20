70-year-old San Antonio man sentenced for robbery spree with toy gun

article

The Brief James Anthony Kirkwood, 70, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for a series of robberies. The robberies happened in San Antonio over the course of three days in 2023. Kirkwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Feb. 20, 2025.



A 70-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced in federal court to 78 months in prison after his plea of guilty to a series of robberies over the course of three days.

Serial Robbery

The backstory:

According to court documents, James Anthony Kirkwood, who was 68 at the time, robbed six national chain stores around San Antonio between Jan. 28 and 31, 2023, using an Airsoft gun, which employees believed to be a real handgun.

Over those three days, Kirkwood robbed two Dollar General stores, two Dollar Trees, PetSmart and Big Lots.

At the time of the robberies, Kirkwood was on state parole for aggravated robbery in Houston.

He was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023 and pleaded guilty in July 2024.