70-year-old San Antonio man sentenced for robbery spree with toy gun

By
Published  February 20, 2025 11:14am CST
San Antonio
FOX 7 Austin
James Anthony Kirkwood during his arrest in 2023 (Source: San Antonio Police)

The Brief

    • James Anthony Kirkwood, 70, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for a series of robberies.
    • The robberies happened in San Antonio over the course of three days in 2023.
    • Kirkwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Feb. 20, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A 70-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced in federal court to 78 months in prison after his plea of guilty to a series of robberies over the course of three days.

Serial Robbery

The backstory:

According to court documents, James Anthony Kirkwood, who was 68 at the time, robbed six national chain stores around San Antonio between Jan. 28 and 31, 2023, using an Airsoft gun, which employees believed to be a real handgun. 

Over those three days, Kirkwood robbed two Dollar General stores, two Dollar Trees, PetSmart and Big Lots. 

At the time of the robberies, Kirkwood was on state parole for aggravated robbery in Houston. 

He was arrested on Feb. 13, 2023 and pleaded guilty in July 2024.

The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas and the San Antonio Police Department.

San AntonioCrime and Public Safety