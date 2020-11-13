78.5 kilos of cocaine seized during traffic stop near Flatonia

A Fayette County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit seized almost 80 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop near Flatonia.

According to FCSO, a sergeant stopped a Ford F-150 on I-10 at the 667-mile marker just before 11 a.m. Nov. 13 for a traffic violation. After speaking to the driver and observing indicators of narcotics trafficking, the sergeant asked for consent to search the truck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

A Fayette County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit seized almost 80 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop near Flatonia. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The K-9 performed an exterior sweep of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of illegal narcotics. A search uncovered approximately 78.5 kilos of cocaine concealed in a spare tire under the bed of the truck.

FCSO says the narcotics have an estimated street value of $850,000.

Advertisement

RELATED: Fayette Co. Narcotics K-9 unit seizes 18.5 pounds of raw fentanyl

The driver, 29-year-old Eduardo Sandoval of New Mexico, was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FAYETTE COUNTY NEWS