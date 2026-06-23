8 arrested after online solicitation of a minor operation in Williamson County

The Brief Eight people were arrested after an operation in Williamson County Several law enforcement teams conducted a two-day operation targeting suspects who wanted to exploit minors online



Eight people were arrested after a two-day operation targeting people seeking to exploit minors online.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, from June 18–19, several law enforcement teams conducted a two-day operation targeting suspects who wanted to exploit minors online.

Eight people were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual contact.

They were each booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The following people were arrested:

Abu Kabir of Hutto, 38

Richard Jackson of Austin, 31

Araf Nishan of Round Rock, 32

Antonio Rodriguez of Round Rock, 47

Jacob Hamilton of Georgetown, 60

Joe Zapata of Georgetown, 58

Deven Carrillo of Georgetown, 33

Kwame Obuobi of Georgetown, 36

This is an ongoing investigation.

What they're saying:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the incident:

"The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children from online predators and will continue to work alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and apprehend those who seek to victimize minors.

We would like to thank Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (DPS CID) Austin, and the Hutto Police Department for their continued partnership and professionalism during the course of this operation."