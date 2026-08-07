South Congress business owner frustrated by repeated water main breaks

The Brief Water main breaks continue to break along South Congress near Lessin Lane One business owner is voicing his frustration with the repeated water main breaks Austin Water responded with a statement



A South Congress business owner is frustrated by repeated water main breaks outside his shop.

He says he loses business every time it happens.

Local perspective:

Javier Jaimes is co-owner of Javi's Auto Sales on South Congress Ave. at Lessin Lane. He came to work Thursday morning to see water spraying. It created a massive sinkhole.

"[Crews] started digging. They found a broken pipe. After that, they pretty much filled everything in, opened up the water again, and it still started coming out. So they had to re-dig, make that hole bigger. They found another piece that was actually broken," he said.

Jaimes says this is the third year a water main break has happened on Lessin Lane.

"It's been different sections of just this area where it's been happening," he said.

He thinks the whole pipe should be replaced.

"I just wish they had paid more attention if they had already come out for the third time, to at least inspect the whole line. Because it doesn't only affect me, it affects our neighbors, too," he said.

Crews still have to come back out to fix the road on top. Jaimes says every time there's a water main break or when the road is being fixed, he has to close his shop.

"It does hit us, because let's say yesterday, business has been slow already. Everybody was just calling, 'hey, is there any way we could come in for an inspection or get our car checked?' We had customers that were here to pick up vehicles. They weren't able to pick it up until today," he said.

"I'm just asking them to do their job right, and that way I don't lose any business," Jaimes said.

Austin Water responds

What they're saying:

"Austin Water understands the frustration and disruption water main breaks can cause for our customers and area roadways. When such emergency repairs are needed, our crews respond quickly and safely to help minimize impacts to the community whenever possible.

We appreciate the attention being brought to these concerns and want to recognize our dedicated crews and staff who continuously monitor and improve our water system to support reliable service for our community. Customers with concerns are encouraged to contact Austin Water’s Customer Care Contact Center at 512-972-1000, Option 1."