9 injured in South Austin crash: ATCEMS

The Brief 9 people injured in crash in South Austin Crash happened in the 2500 block of E. Ben White's eastbound service road Drivers should watch for first responders on scene and avoid the area



ATCEMS says nine people have been injured in a crash in South Austin.

What we know:

ATCEMS reported the crash at 4:47 p.m. on May 8.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard's eastbound service road at Todd Lane near Burleson Road. Multiple ATCEMS and Austin fire units are on scene.

ATCEMS says nine people have minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Not many other details are available.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

What you can do:

ATCEMS says drivers should watch for first responders on scene and avoid the area.