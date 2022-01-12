'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for nearly $3 million

article

What was once the set of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has become someone’s dream home.

The house from the 1984 slasher film has been sold, fetching $2,980,000 for the seller, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Last October, it went on the market for $3.25 million.

Described as a "beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist," the 2,700-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms with walnut floors weaving through archways and past bright windows.

The house was built in 1919, but the listing said it was "reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s."

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" took place in the fictional town of Springwood, Ohio. But this house is situated in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, this neighborhood’s quaint vibe and lack of palm trees has made it a favorite for directors who are filming movies and shows set in small-town America.

